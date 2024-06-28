IT Minister Urges Swedish Companies to Invest in Pakistan

Minister of State for IT and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima Khawaja said that the present government is taking steps to promote Information and Communications Technology (ICT) in the country as the growth of ICT is a vital factor for progress.

She was addressing the Roundtable on IT and Digitalisation with Swedish tech companies held at the Ministry of IT & Telecom on Thursday. The Ambassador of Sweden to Pakistan Henrik Persson and representatives of Swedish companies including Ericsson, Need Insights, LCC/Talkpool, Quixel, Saab, and Mahaana Wealth Ltd were present on the occasion.

ALSO READ PTCL Group Integrates Advanced AI to Achieve Customer Service Excellence

Shaza Fatima said that the Ministry of IT & Telecom is working on fulfilling the Digital Pakistan vision through multiple cross-sectoral initiatives including laws, policies rules, and regulations for the enablement of a true digital landscape.

The Minister of State for IT said the Digital Pakistan Policy is paving the way for taking Digital transformation to the next level. She said the government is committed to the provision of affordable and quality ICT services to the masses. Shaza Fatima said that the atmosphere for investment in Pakistan is conducive. She said the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) is facilitating investment in Pakistan, urging Swedish tech companies to invest in the IT & Telecom sector of Pakistan.

Later, detailed views were exchanged with the Swedish delegation on digitalization, connectivity, IT & Telecom infrastructure, IT exports, startups, e-governance, e-rozgar, gaming and animation, and skills development.

The Swedish tech companies’ representatives proposed that like Sweden Pakistan needed to expedite steps on the policy level in the IT sector. They said that Pakistan needed to produce skilled people in the IT field, adding that Swedish companies are ready to give training to Pakistanis in the IT field.

Speaking on the occasion, Ambassador of Sweden Mr. Henrik Persson said Sweden and Pakistan were enjoying good relations, and Sweden is keen to enhance cooperation with Pakistan in the field of IT and telecommunications.

ALSO READ P@SHA Urges Higher Tax Rate on Remote Workers in Budget

Ambassador-at-large for Investment Salman Ahmed, Additional Secretary, MoITT Aisha Humera Moriani, Member Telecom Muhammad Jahanzeb Rahim, DG IT Asfand Yar Khan, DG Telecom Faisal Ratyal and DG International Coordination Syed Jawwad Ali Sherazi was also present.

While from the Swedish Embassy, DG and Head of Global Department Dag Juhlin-Dannflet, Desk Officer, Swedish Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Sweden, Stina Hinderson, Max Schaaf, and PRO Fatima Nasim attend the Roundtable.