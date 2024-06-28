Punjab Announces Distribution Date of Electric Bikes

Speaking at the Punjab Assembly in Lahore, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has announced the distribution date for electric bikes. According to CM Punjab, the government will begin distributing e-bikes starting July 10.

During her address, the Chief Minister highlighted the accomplishments of her government’s first 100 days in office. She stated that the provincial government had presented a historic, tax-free budget, ensuring no new taxes were imposed on the people of Punjab.

Maryam Nawaz also announced the revival of the laptop scheme, with a budget of 10 billion rupees, aimed at providing laptops to students. Furthermore, she mentioned plans to enroll out-of-school children in schools, ensuring education for all.

On the topic of healthcare, the Chief Minister stated that free medicines and treatment are being provided at public hospitals. She also mentioned initiatives to support farmers, including interest-free loans and subsidies for agricultural machinery.

It is noteworthy that CM Maryam Nawaz launched the project to provide 20,000 bikes under the Chief Minister Youth Initiative on April 12. This initiative allows students to acquire motorcycles and e-bikes through affordable monthly installment plans.

ALSO READ Travel Woes Delay South African Cricket Team’s Flight To Barbados Ahead of T20 World Cup Final

Male students can pay Rs 11,676 per month, while female students can avail the offer at Rs 7,325 per month.

The distribution will be equitable, with a 50/50 quota for male and female students in urban areas. In rural areas, 70% of the quota will be reserved for male students, and 30% for female students.