Travel Woes Delay South African Cricket Team’s Flight To Barbados Ahead of T20 World Cup Final

South African cricket team’s flight to the highly anticipated T20 World Cup 2024 final in Barbados faced an unexpected delay. The final, featuring two unbeaten teams India and South Africa, is set for Saturday morning, June 29, at the iconic Kensington Oval.

However, a private aircraft’s landing gear failure at Grantley Adams International Airport brought a hindrance to their travel plans.

The malfunction led to a temporary closure of the airport for inspections by the Civil Aviation Authority and the Barbados Police Service, leaving the South African team, along with their families, commentators, match officials, and ICC personnel, stranded at Trinidad’s airport for six hours.

This incident forced passengers, who had already boarded, to disembark and wait in the terminal. The disruption adds to a series of travel mishaps that have plagued teams throughout the tournament.

Similarly, Sri Lanka endured a night at the airport during their transit from Florida to New York, and Afghanistan faced delays after their final Super Eight match, impacting their semi-final preparations.

Despite these challenges, both teams remain focused on the showdown that will be held on Saturday. The South African squad, undeterred by the delay, is determined to bring their top game against India, promising an electrifying contest for cricket fans worldwide.

The final will be held in Barbados between India and South Africa, both teams are unbeaten in the tournament, however, South Africa has never won a major ICC trophy in their history.

