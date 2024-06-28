Punjab to Add Up to 3-Year Jail and Rs. 0.5 Million Fine to Kite Flying Prohibition Ordinance

In an effort to curb kite flying in Punjab, the government plans to revise the Kite Flying Prohibition Ordinance 2001.

The Punjab Law Department has forwarded a draft to the Chief Minister’s Office, in consultation with the Standing Committee on Law.

According to a local media outlet, citing sources, the proposed amendments include penalties of 6 months to 3 years imprisonment and fines up to five lac rupees for kite makers.

The revised ordinance has also recommended fines for children involved, with provisions for parents’ punishment.

Provincial Law Minister Malik Sohaib Ahmed Bherth emphasized that the amendments aim to target those truly responsible for the offense.

It should be recalled that back in 2005, the Supreme Court of Pakistan had banned the Basant festival after 19 people died from decapitation by stray strings. However, despite the ban, kite flying has been continuing in various parts of Punjab, leading to persistent incidents of injuries and deaths caused by dangerous kite strings.