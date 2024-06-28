Relief Provided to Salaried Class in Budget: PM

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Friday said relief has been provided to the salaried class, pensioners, and laborers in the budget.

Talking to Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb, who called on him in Islamabad, the premier expressed his resolve to utilize all available resources to provide relief to the common man.

The prime minister said that special focus has been given to the health, education, agriculture, and information technology sectors. He said the privileged and non-taxpayers will be brought to the tax net as it is not possible that poor people pay taxes and the elite enjoy perks.

He said the country’s economy is heading in the right direction. He added that investors’ confidence has been restored due to the pro-business policies of the government. He further said that measures are being taken on a priority basis to introduce reforms in the institutions and privatize loss-making entities.