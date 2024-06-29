Man Scams Childhood Friends With Fake US Visas

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Cybercrime Circle has booked a man accused of scamming his childhood friends with fake US visas, ARY News reported.

According to details, Sheikh Muhammad Hudifa, the accused, posed as a US-based employee and deceived his childhood friends into paying him Rs 1.5 million online.

Hudifa sent fake emails and WhatsApp messages, pretending to be an employee of a US-based food chain, and arranged fake visa interviews at the US consulate in Karachi.

The victims, including two brothers, Syed Muazam and Muhammad Muiz, were instructed to submit their passports and were told they would receive a call for an interview at the US consulate.

After receiving the passports, Hudifa issued fake US visas to the brothers. He remained in contact with the victims upon arriving in Pakistan but soon disappeared and switched off his contact number.

The victims then approached the US consulate in Karachi, where they discovered they had been scammed. The FIA Cybercrime Circle has taken action against the fraudster and is investigating the matter further.