Police Officer Sells Phones and Items Taken From People in May 9 Riots

New Town police have charged a police officer for selling 33 mobile phones and other valuables seized from people arrested in connection with the incidents of May 9.

The action was taken after Special Judge Malik Ijaz Asif of the Anti-Terrorism Court #1 ordered an inquiry. The accused officer, Sadaqat Ahmed, allegedly took the items from the police station and sold them in a local market.

According to the FIR, Ahmed sold phones and other valuables in the New Town area.

SHO of the New Town police station was told to file an FIR against Ahmed and recover the items, which included vehicle registration cards, a UK work visa card, CNICs, and debit and credit cards that were not submitted to the police station.

The issue came to light when the arrested individuals filed a complaint. The SP Rawal Division started an inquiry, but no action was taken against the officer until the court intervened. The court’s order led to the registration of a case against the constable, who has not yet been arrested.