Pakistan Railways Launches Summer Vacation Train

Pakistan Railways has introduced a special summer vacation train service from Karachi to Rawalpindi, starting on July 5 and continuing until July 30.

The summer vacation train will leave Karachi at 8:45 pm, arriving in Lahore at 3:40 pm the next day, before reaching Rawalpindi at 10:00 pm. For the return trip, the train will depart Rawalpindi at 12:30 pm, arrive in Lahore by 6:00 pm, and then reach Karachi at 2:15 pm the following day.

This service aims to provide convenient travel options for families and individuals planning vacations during the summer break.

Earlier on Thursday, the national railways announced air-conditioned restrooms at Lahore Railway Station. According to a spokesperson, these restrooms feature hand sanitizers, hand dryers, geysers for hot water in winter, shampoo, clean towels, and diaper changing stations

He added that these facilities will be extended to thirteen more stations across the country in the next three months. Developed through a public-private partnership, these restrooms will be accessible for a uniform fee of Rs 50.