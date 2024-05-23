CDA to Address Water Shortage With Two New Dams in Islamabad

On Wednesday, city managers decided to initiate the construction of two small dams, Shahdara and Chiniot, to address the water shortage issue in Islamabad.

Additionally, it was decided that starting from Thursday, the water supply from Simly Dam to Islamabad would be increased by eight million gallons per day (mgd). Despite being a rapidly growing city, Islamabad still relies on outdated water sources and reservoirs that are now inadequate to meet the city’s water demand. The total water requirement for Islamabad, including both rural and urban areas, is approximately 250 million gallons daily (mgd), with the city’s requirement alone being around 120 mgd.

However, the Capital Development Authority (CDA) currently supplies only about 70 mgd from its three main sources: Simly Dam, Khanpur Dam, and tubewells.

Presently, Simly Dam is supplying 26 mgd (to be increased to 34 mgd from today), Khanpur Dam is around nine mgd, and the remaining water needs are fulfilled by tube wells and other minor sources.

Presiding over a meeting on the water issue, CDA Chairman Mohammad Ali Randhawa directed the concerned department to immediately commence work on Shahdara, Tarbela, Chiniot, and Khanpur dams to resolve the water problem permanently.

The Chiniot Dam will be constructed in the catchment area of Simly Dam, while the Shahdara Dam will be set up on the Shahdara stream.

Meanwhile, a press release from the CDA stated that instructions had also been given to start work on the Khanpur Dam and Ghazi Brotha project. The CDA and Rawalpindi Cantonment Board receive water from the Khanpur Dam through the Khanpur Canal.

During the meeting, it was revealed that approximately 40% of the water was being stolen before reaching Islamabad’s water reservoir, known as the Sangjani Water Works.

Expressing his displeasure over water theft from the Khanpur Dam to the Sangjani Plant Canal, the CDA chairman instructed that a proposal should be developed and submitted to address this issue by engaging with Wapda and other relevant organizations.

The meeting also discussed the Ghazi Barotha project, initially proposed in 2007 to provide 100 mgd to Rawalpindi and Islamabad. The project’s estimated cost has increased significantly over the years.

In light of the summer season, the CDA chairman directed the civic body to provide an additional eight mgd of water daily from Simly Dam to citizens. Moreover, the duration of water supply in densely populated sectors and areas should be extended.

The CDA chief also ordered the cancellation of leaves for all staff of the water supply wing and instructed them to keep the tanker service on high alert around the clock. Additionally, any complaints of leakages in pipelines should be promptly addressed.

Furthermore, a proposal regarding the installation of solar systems at water pumping stations should be submitted within three days to redirect the considerable energy expenses towards other developmental works in the city.