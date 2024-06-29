VLEKTRA Wins SDGs Innovative Financing Challenge Cup in Pakistan

By Press Release | Published Jun 29, 2024 | 3:17 pm

Pakistan’s pioneering electric motorcycle company, VLEKTRA, has won the SDGs Innovative Financing Challenge Cup, organized in partnership with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and JS Bank.

The company stood out among over 200 contenders with their innovative vision for sustainable transportation. This achievement highlights VLEKTRA’s growing role in Pakistan’s electric vehicle (EV) landscape. Their focus on crafting premium electric motorcycles powered by high-quality lithium batteries addresses the fight against climate change.

“Winning the SDGs Innovative Financing Challenge Cup is a great endorsement of our mission,” says VLEKTRA CEO Syed Raza Mohsin. He added, “The competition showcased many innovative ideas aimed at building a better future. VLEKTRA is grateful for the recognition and support from UNDP and JS Bank. This win encourages us to continue promoting electric mobility and expanding Pakistan’s EV infrastructure.”

VLEKTRA’s success marks a step towards a cleaner, greener future for Pakistan. By promoting eco-friendly e-mobility solutions that are economical and safe, VLEKTRA is paving the way for a sustainable transportation revolution.

📢 For the latest General & Pakistan news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

Support independent journalism

If you want to join us in our mission to share independent, global journalism to the world, we’d love to have you on our side. If you can, please support us on a monthly basis. It takes less than a minute to set up, and you can rest assured that you’re making a big impact every single month in support of open, independent journalism. Thank you.

Press Release

lens

Merging Legacy with Transformation: Alkaram’s Approach to Capturing New Generations
Read more in lens

perspective

Disruptions Caused on Famous Shipping Routes Impacting Global Trade With High Cost and Transit Time
Read more in perspective
Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>