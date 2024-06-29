VLEKTRA Wins SDGs Innovative Financing Challenge Cup in Pakistan

Pakistan’s pioneering electric motorcycle company, VLEKTRA, has won the SDGs Innovative Financing Challenge Cup, organized in partnership with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and JS Bank.

The company stood out among over 200 contenders with their innovative vision for sustainable transportation. This achievement highlights VLEKTRA’s growing role in Pakistan’s electric vehicle (EV) landscape. Their focus on crafting premium electric motorcycles powered by high-quality lithium batteries addresses the fight against climate change.

“Winning the SDGs Innovative Financing Challenge Cup is a great endorsement of our mission,” says VLEKTRA CEO Syed Raza Mohsin. He added, “The competition showcased many innovative ideas aimed at building a better future. VLEKTRA is grateful for the recognition and support from UNDP and JS Bank. This win encourages us to continue promoting electric mobility and expanding Pakistan’s EV infrastructure.”

VLEKTRA’s success marks a step towards a cleaner, greener future for Pakistan. By promoting eco-friendly e-mobility solutions that are economical and safe, VLEKTRA is paving the way for a sustainable transportation revolution.