Yousuf Dewan Companies Introduces New Honri Ve 3.0 Variant with 300Km Range

Eco-Green Motors Limited under Yousuf Dewan Companies introduces the Honri Ve 3.0, a stylish electric hatchback designed for the masses. Priced at 4,999,000 PKR, this vehicle is perfect for those looking to save on fuel costs while commuting daily, going to offices, taking family outings, managing daily chores, or enjoying city tours with friends and family.

The Honri Ve 3.0 offers unparalleled performance, advanced features, and top-notch safety standards, making it the ideal choice for modern, eco-conscious Pakistanis. With the option to book this innovative vehicle at just 50% of the total price, transitioning to electric mobility has never been more accessible or appealing.

The Honri Ve 3.0 stands out with its impressive performance specs, including a CLTC e-range of 300 km and a charging time from 0-100% in just 7 hours. The vehicle is powered by a permanent magnet synchronous motor that delivers a maximum power of 35 kW and a maximum torque of 87 Nm, allowing for a maximum speed of 100 km/h.

The 29.9 kWh lithium iron phosphate battery ensures long-lasting performance and durability. Additionally, the Honri Ve 3.0 features intelligent battery insulation and regenerative braking, enhancing its efficiency and sustainability. Drivers can choose between Economy and Sports driving modes to suit their preferences and driving conditions.

The exterior of the Honri Ve 3.0 is both functional and stylish. It features 15-inch rims and 165/55/R15 tires, providing a smooth and stable ride. The rear spoiler not only adds to the vehicle’s sleek design but also improves aerodynamics.

Inside, the Honri Ve 3.0 is equipped with advanced features designed to enhance the driving experience. The vehicle includes a rear-view camera for easier parking and maneuvering, a tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS) for added safety, and a 220V AC charging gun for convenient home charging.

Safety is paramount in the Honri Ve 3.0, which includes a comprehensive suite of safety features. The vehicle is equipped with an anti-lock braking system (ABS) and a braking force distribution system (EBD) to ensure optimal braking performance. The driver is protected by an SRS airbag, while the reverse camera and rear parking radar assist in avoiding obstacles when reversing.

The Honri Ve 3.0 also includes ISOFIX child seat interfaces, a low-speed pedestrian warning system, automatic locking while driving, and automatic unlocking after a collision, ensuring the highest standards of safety for all passengers.

Yousuf Dewan Companies’ introduction of the Honri Ve 3.0 marks a significant milestone in Pakistan’s journey towards a sustainable future. This innovative electric vehicle offers an unmatched combination of performance, style, and safety, making it the perfect choice for those looking to embrace electric mobility. With the added convenience of a 50% booking option, the Honri Ve 3.0 is set to lead the way in transforming Pakistan’s automotive landscape.