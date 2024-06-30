CCP Approves Merger of Nova Frontiers, Gatron Industries in Textile Yarn Sector

The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) has approved a merger in the textile yarn sector. The approved transaction entails the acquisition of up to 29.43% shareholding of M/s. Gatron (Industries) Limited by M/s. Nova Frontiers Limited.

M/s. Nova Frontiers Limited, a Pakistani public unlisted company, is involved in investments of shares, stocks, bonds, units of mutual funds, and related securities.

M/s Gatron (Industries) Limited is a public listed company with a prime business of manufacturing polyester filament yarn in Pakistan. Later in 1988, Gatron expanded its product range by introducing the Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) line, which offered enhanced durability and versatility in various applications.

The CCP’s Phase I competition assessment identified ‘Polyester Filament Yarn (PFY) and Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)’ as the relevant markets. Post-transaction the market share of Nova Frontiers Limited in both markets will remain unchanged.

The analysis confirmed that the transaction will not lead to the dominance of Nova Frontiers Limited in the relevant market, therefore, the merger was authorized under Section 31 of the Competition Act, 2010.

With this approval, CCP aims to develop a sustainable and fertile environment for the textile industry’s growth. Thus, ensuring the availability of innovative products that adapt to the contemporary market demands.