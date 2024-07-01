Civil Aviation Closes Islamabad-DI Khan Route Until December

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has announced the temporary closure of the Dera Ismail Khan (DI Khan) route for six months.

The Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) by the CAA states that Route No J-183 between Dera Ismail Khan and Islamabad will be closed until December 31, 2024. Air Traffic Control has been notified of this decision.

ALSO READ This Filter Can Turn Regular Glasses Into Night Vision Lenses

Earlier, CAA also announced that Allama Iqbal International Airport in Lahore will be closed for three hours daily during the monsoon season.

Both runways will be closed daily from 5:00 am to 8:00 am between July 10 and September 10 to protect flights and passengers from increased bird activity during the monsoon season.

ALSO READ Salman Butt Responds To Claims That India Was Favoured By The ICC in Their T20 World Cup Triumph

All the domestic and international airlines have been informed about this schedule. However, emergency landing facilities will remain available in urgent situations