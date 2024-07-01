Intelligence Agency’s Vehicle Stolen From Outside NADRA Office in Rawalpindi

A government vehicle belonging to a sensitive agency was stolen from outside the NADRA office in Rawalpindi.

According to a private TV channel, an employee of the sensitive agency had arrived at the NADRA office on Murree Road with his family in the government-issued vehicle. The vehicle was parked outside the office while the employee and his family went inside.

Upon returning, the employee discovered that the vehicle was missing. The theft occurred in the Sadiqabad police station area, a busy section of Murree Road.

The Sadiqabad police station promptly registered a case concerning the stolen government vehicle. In response, the police reviewed footage from surveillance cameras installed in the vicinity. The footage revealed some clues about the possible suspects involved in the theft.

Law enforcement has launched an extensive operation across various areas in Rawalpindi to apprehend the suspects and recover the stolen vehicle. The police are actively conducting raids and utilizing all available resources to resolve the case.

The incident has raised security concerns, especially considering the sensitive nature of the agency to which the vehicle belonged. The police are committed to ensuring a swift resolution to the case and enhancing security measures to prevent such incidents in the future.