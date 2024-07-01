News Guides Comparisons Specs & Price

NHA Has Increased Toll Tax on Motorways From Today

By Saqib Rehman | Published Jul 1, 2024 | 3:20 pm

The National Highway Authority (NHA) has announced an increase in toll tax rates for vehicles traveling on various motorways, effective July 1, 2024.

The Islamabad-Peshawar Motorway (M-1), Lahore-Abdul Hakim (M3), Pindi Bhattian-Faisalabad-Multan (M4), Multan-Sukkur (M5), DI Khan (M14), and the Hussainabad-Hasan Abdal-Havelian-Mansehra Motorway (E35) are among the major roads that would be affected by the increased pricing.

For the Islamabad-Peshawar Motorway (M-1), the toll tax for cars will increase from Rs. 240 to Rs. 350, vans from Rs. 400 to Rs. 550, coasters and minibusses from Rs. 550 to Rs. 700, buses from Rs. 790 to Rs. 1000, trucks from Rs. 1040 to Rs. 1300, and trailers from Rs. 1270 to Rs. 1500.

According to NHA, the extra money collected from these tolls will go towards maintaining and enhancing national highways so everyone can travel more safely and effectively.

These new toll rates will remain in effect until further notice.

Earlier this year, on May 25, 2024, a viral tweet by journalist Sanaullah Khan from Dawn News highlighted an anticipated 30% increase in toll taxes across all motorways and highways. This tweet included a screenshot of an official NHA document listing the new toll charges and sparked widespread public outrage.

The recent announcement confirms the planned increases mentioned in the tweet.

