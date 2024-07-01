Kia Pakistan Announces Massive Price Increase for Stonic

Kia Pakistan has increased the price of its popular subcompact crossover SUV, the Stonic. The new price is Rs. 5,550,000, up by Rs. 733,000 from the previous limited-time offer price of Rs. 4,767,000.

This change marks a significant shift from the earlier ex-factory price of Rs. 6,280,000, which had seen a substantial drop of Rs. 1,513,000 in April 2024.

ALSO READ Kia Stonic Gets Massive Sales and Bookings After Price Cut

In April 2024, Kia Pakistan caused quite a stir in the automotive market by announcing a substantial reduction in the price of the Stonic, dropping it by Rs. 1,500,000. This move attracted new buyers who managed to purchase the vehicle at a reduced price but surprised those who had bought it for over Rs. 6,000,000.

In a recent statement, Kia Pakistan expressed gratitude for the overwhelming response received during the 5-year celebration limited-time offer on the Kia Stonic. The demand exceeded expectations, leading to a temporary suspension of bookings to clarify stock availability.

From July 1, 2024, Kia Pakistan has reopened bookings for the Kia Stonic EX+.

Key points for the new booking process include:

Bookings will be accepted for delivery starting in December 2024 and onwards.

A partial payment of Rs. 2,500,000 is required to secure a booking.

Orders placed with partial payments for deliveries in December 2024 and January 2025 will benefit from a price lock. However, this price lock is conditional. If there is a significant devaluation of PKR against USD (more than 2% over the current rate) or if new duties, taxes, or levies are imposed by the Federal or Provincial Governments at the time of delivery, the customer will be responsible for any price increases.