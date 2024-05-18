News Guides Comparisons Specs & Price

Kia Stonic Gets Massive Sales and Bookings After Price Cut

By Arsalan Khattak | Published May 18, 2024 | 5:33 pm

Last month, Lucky Motor Corporation (LMC) shocked everyone when it announced a massive price cut for Kia Stonic Ex+ in Pakistan.

The company announced a huge price reduction of over Rs. 1.5 million. As expected, LMC received an overwhelming response to this announcement.

A few days later, the company announced that it is “fully booked” for Kia Stonic deliveries until September 2024. It added that deliveries of the car will commence from May 2024, as per sequence. However, bookings for deliveries scheduled for September 2024 will only be accepted with partial payments of Rs. 2.35 million.

Now, AutoJournal.PK has revealed the booking and sales figures for the car for April. According to details, Kia sold more than 100 units of Stonic and received over 500 bookings in just three days.

On the other hand, LMC recently responded to questions regarding a potential price reduction on the Sportage lineup beyond the previously offered limited-time promotion. The company announced that given the stability of foreign exchange, taxation and duties structure, and commodity prices, there will be no further price reduction on Sportage.

