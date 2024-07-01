Punjab to Hire 30,000 Teachers in the Coming Weeks

The Punjab government has announced plans to hire 30,000 new teachers for public schools to address the teacher shortage, according to a private news channel.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has instructed the Provincial Minister of Education Sikandar Hayat to oversee recruitment. The new hires will be subject specialist teachers, and the Public Service Commission will handle the recruitment.

It is pertinent to mention that during Shehbaz Sharif’s previous tenure, 46,000 teachers were recruited. Minister Hayat stated that the recruitment will be done in phases, aiming to complete it during the summer holidays.

Last week, the provincial education minister announced an extra weekly holiday. The decision was taken to reduce the workload of teachers.

Schools will now be closed two days a week, with extended hours on Fridays. According to the minister, Saturdays will be dedicated to teachers’ training, lesson planning, and capacity building.