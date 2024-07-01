RDA Takes Action Against Multiple Illegal Housing Schemes

The Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA), following directives from the Divisional Intelligence Committee, has launched an operation against illegal housing schemes.

According to an RDA spokesman, the Task Force has intensified its ongoing crackdown on illegal housing schemes. During an operation in Taxila, the RDA Enforcement Squad targeted eight illegal housing schemes: Aroura Housing Scheme, Al-Khan Enclave, Land Sub-Division, Wah Residencia, Fahad Builders (office of illegal schemes Education Town/Wah Hills), Al-Madina Land Sub-Division, Education Town/Wah Hills/Kashmir Town, and Khawas Town.

These schemes are situated in the areas of Mouzas Lab Thatho, Niko, Bhoti Pind, Buddu, Gari Afghana, and Bajar in Tehsil Taxila, District Rawalpindi. The Enforcement Squad sealed and demolished the site offices and land sub-divisions of these illegal schemes, the spokesman reported. The operation was carried out on the orders of Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Muhammad Abdul Aamir Khattak, Director General RDA, the Additional DG RDA, the Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi, and the City Police Officer Rawalpindi.

The spokesman noted that despite warnings to cease illegal advertisements, booking of plots, and development work, the owners of these housing schemes continued to operate booking offices in violation of the rules. He emphasized that, under the Commissioner’s orders, the crackdown on illegal housing societies will continue to prevent fraud and protect citizens from exploitation. The spokesman advised citizens to avoid investing in illegal housing schemes and to check the status of all legal and illegal housing societies on the RDA website at www.rda.gop.pk.