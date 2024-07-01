Steam Sale Offers Games At Up to 95% Off

Valve’s annual summer sale for Steam is back, once again bringing massive discounts to AAA and other titles alike, going up to a 95% price drop in some cases. The 95% price drops can be found under a new “Deep Discounts” section.

Due to Steam’s regional pricing rules, many video games in Pakistan are cheaper than their international counterparts. For instance, in the US, GTA V has been dropped to a $14.98 price tag, but in Pakistan, it can be grabbed for as low as $10.49.

Under the Deep Discount section, there are several major titles such as The Witcher 3:Wild Hunt for only $3.99 down from $39.99. You can get Middle Earth: Shadow of War for only $1.49. This game serves as a sequel to the highly popular Middle Earth: Shadow of Mordor.

Under this list, you can also find Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint for $4.39, and Batman Arkham Knight for $1.99. But if you’re interested in simpler games, you can also go for Euro Truck Simulator 2, which is currently 90% off and going for $1.08. Meanwhile, American Truck Simulator is currently priced the same at $1.08.

Newer AAA games have smaller discounts, but a sale is a sale nonetheless. Tekken 8 is going for $38.89 at the moment, down from $69.99. Capcom’s newest Soulsborne game Dragon’s Dogma II is 20% off $55.99. Horizon Forbidden West, which reached PC gamers earlier this year, is priced at $47.79.

However, keep in mind that these attractive price tags are only available until July 11, which is when the summer sale ends on Steam. Check out the full list on the Steam Store.