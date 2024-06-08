Valorant is Coming to PS5 and Xbox, But There’s a Catch

Riot Games has announced that its popular first-person shooter, Valorant (Overwatch x Counter-Strike), will be available on consoles later this year.

The announcement was made at the Summer Game Fest 2024, where the studio confirmed that Valorant will be released on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, but there’s a catch. You cannot play with your friends on PC since it doesn’t support crossplay. Riot is trying to maintain competitive integrity, which makes sense as playing shooters on a mouse and controller is not quite the same.

Riot Games said:

We believe strongly in competitive integrity, and this is the best way for us to keep the experience fair and consistent for players on both console and PC.

However, we do hope that casual game modes get crossplay in the future at least, so we can play with friends.

While the exact release date has not been set, Riot Games has scheduled a free Limited Beta to begin on June 14. Interested players can visit the official website to register to participate in the Limited Beta. Starting June 14, selected players will be notified via email with details on how to access the game during the beta period.

Riot Games will provide a personal referral link that allows five friends to participate, in addition to the the invite to the Limited Beta of Valorant

Riot has also confirmed that Valorant will feature cross-progression. This means that players can maintain a single account across both console and PC platforms with all progress synchronized. This synchronization includes any items players have acquired or purchased on PC, such as weapon skins, charms, banners, and titles, which will be available when logging in on a console.

Furthermore, any advancements made in the battle pass, as well as any Agents recruited or purchased, will be preserved across both platforms and will remain on the player’s account after the Limited Beta concludes.