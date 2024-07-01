UAE-Bound Air Arabia Flight Makes Emergency Landing in Pakistan

An Air Arabia flight from Kathmandu to Sharjah made an emergency landing at Karachi Airport after a crew member became seriously ill.

According to sources, the flight attendant, Anas from Morocco, experienced severe breathing difficulties during the flight, prompting the captain to request emergency landing permission from Karachi Air Traffic Control (ATC).

The sources reported that once the flight entered Pakistani airspace, it was diverted from Rahim Yar Khan to Karachi.

Upon landing, doctors from the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) examined the flight attendant.

Due to the severity of his condition, the flight attendant was immediately transferred to Aga Khan Hospital for further medical treatment.