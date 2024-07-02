Capcom Confirms a New Resident Evil is Coming

Big news for Resident Evil fans. During a recent online event, Capcom confirmed they’re working on a new game in the popular horror series. This exciting announcement came from Koshi Nakanishi, the director behind the well-received Resident Evil 7.

Nakanishi admitted it was challenging to decide what direction to take the franchise after Resident Evil 7. However, he reassured fans that he’s developed a “substantial” concept. While details are still under wraps, he expressed his hope that gamers are looking forward to the official reveal.

While the information is limited, it strongly suggests this is the next mainline entry in the Resident Evil series. Only time will tell if Capcom sticks with a numbered title like Resident Evil 9 or opts for a subtitle like the recent Resident Evil Village.

Resident Evil fans weren’t the only ones treated to news during Capcom’s summer event. Here’s a quick rundown of other announcements:

Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster: This recently revealed upgrade to the classic zombie-slaying game hits stores on September 19th. Expect sharper graphics and some improvements to make the gameplay smoother.

Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess Demo: A demo for this new title, inspired by Japanese mythology, is available now. The full game launches on July 19th.

Resident Evil 7 on iOS: This mobile port of the popular horror game arrives on July 2nd and will include an auto-fire feature to make aiming and shooting easier with touch controls.