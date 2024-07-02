CDA to Establish 3 Mega One-Window Centers in Islamabad

Residents of Islamabad will soon enjoy a range of services under one roof, as the Capital Development Authority (CDA) has decided to establish three mega one-window centers in the city.

This initiative aims to streamline and simplify access to essential services for the city’s inhabitants.

According to CDA officials, these mega one-window centers will be located in G-11, G-7, and Kahuta. Each center will feature twelve counters dedicated to various CDA services and an additional twelve counters for services provided by NADRA, police, FBR, passport services, and other relevant agencies.

These centers are part of the Islamabad Digitalization Plan, which aims to enhance the efficiency and accessibility of public services through digital integration.

The first of these centers will be established at the G-7 CDA Facilitation Center, with work already underway to upgrade the existing facilities. This center will serve as a model for the subsequent centers in G-11 and Kahuta.

Once operational, the mega one-window centers will allow citizens to obtain identity cards, licenses, and passports. They will also facilitate the payment of property taxes, vehicle registrations, and pension collections. Additionally, residents will be able to pay their electricity, gas, and internet bills, as well as lodge complaints at these centers. Services for registering FIRs and other complaints will also be available, ensuring comprehensive support for a wide array of citizen needs.

Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has directed the CDA to expedite the establishment of these mega one-window centers, emphasizing their importance in improving public service delivery in Islamabad. The centers are expected to significantly reduce bureaucratic delays and enhance the overall efficiency of service provision in the capital.