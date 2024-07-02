Essential Food Items More Expensive At Utility Stores Than Market

Utility Stores are selling essential food items like flour, sugar and rice at exorbitant rates compared to the general market.

Sources disclosed that certain staples including flour, broken basmati rice, dal chana, sugar, basmati rice, and sila rice carry a bigger price tag at Utility Stores.

A 20 kg bag of flour at Utility Stores costs Rs. 958.01 more than the general market. Sugar is retailing Rs. 11.62 per kg higher while dal masoor (Red Lentils) is priced Rs. 11.01 per kg higher at the state-run outlets.

Broken Basmati rice is Rs. 19.86 per kg more expensive at Utility Stores while sila rice is being sold Rs. 44.64 per kg higher than the general market rate. Super Basmati rice costs Rs. 23.05 per kg more at Utility Stores.