Govt’s Crackdown on LPG Vendors Sparks Protests in Lahore

The ongoing crackdown on LPG vendors by district administrators has triggered significant protests and a growing gas crisis in Lahore. The All Punjab LPG Distributors Association has called for a protest on July 4 in front of the Lahore Press Club to voice their grievances.

The President of the Association, while announcing the protest, expressed frustration over the lack of response from the Commissioner of Lahore and the Deputy Commissioner despite numerous requests to address their concerns.

“The district administration is targeting shopkeepers unfairly,” highlighted Abdullah, a spokesperson for the All Punjab LPG Association. He emphasized that the crackdown has exacerbated the gas crisis in Lahore, impacting both businesses and consumers.

Shopkeepers and LPG distributors argue that the stringent measures have disrupted the supply chain, leading to a shortage of LPG in the market. This shortage is causing significant inconvenience to consumers who rely on LPG for their daily needs.

The crackdown, initiated to regulate the sale and distribution of LPG and ensure safety standards, has faced criticism for its execution. Vendors claim that the measures are overly harsh and have been implemented without adequate consultation with stakeholders.

The All Punjab LPG Distributors Association is demanding a more balanced approach that addresses safety concerns without crippling their businesses. They are also seeking a dialogue with the district administration to find a solution that mitigates the gas crisis while ensuring compliance with safety regulations.