Roof Collapse Injures 19 Children at a School in Swat

In Tehsil Matta of District Swat, tragedy struck when the roof of a school collapsed on Tuesday morning, injuring nineteen children. This unfortunate event occurred amid predictions of heavy rains across the country.
Rescue teams acted swiftly, transferring the injured children to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital (DHQ) for urgent medical attention. Three of the children were reported to be in serious condition.
In another heartbreaking incident in Swat’s Khwazakhela tehsil a few days ago, a school bus accident resulted in the death of one child and left 41 others injured.
The bus, transporting students from Abaseen School, lost control on a narrow bridge in the Asala area, plunging into a ditch according to local witnesses.
Rescue 1122 teams responded immediately, evacuating the injured to Khwazakhela Hospital and those critically injured to Saidu Sharif Teaching Hospital for intensive care.
