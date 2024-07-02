Pakistan Petroleum Dealers Association Announces Nationwide Strike

The Pakistan Petroleum Dealers Association has announced a nationwide strike starting from July 5, which will result in the closure of petrol pumps across the country.

The strike is in response to the government’s decision to impose a 0.5 percent advance turnover tax, which the association demands to be withdrawn immediately.

Abdul Sami Khan, Chairman of the Pakistan Petroleum Dealers Association, highlighted the issue during a press conference. He explained that the new advance turnover tax, introduced in the budget, would severely impact the petrol pump business.

Khan argued that petrol pumps are already operating on minimal profit margins, and the added tax burden would make it nearly impossible to sustain their operations amidst high inflation.

Khan emphasized that the business is already struggling due to the economic conditions, and the new tax would be detrimental. He claimed that closing their businesses is the only option left if the tax is not revoked. Despite meeting with the finance minister, Khan stated that their concerns were not addressed satisfactorily.

The association, representing 14,000 dealers, has set a four-day deadline for the government to abolish the advance income tax. If their demand is not met, they have warned of strict actions, starting with the strike on July 5, where petrol pumps nationwide will cease operations.