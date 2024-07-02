Punjab Govt Awards Highest Export Quota to Jahangir Tareen’s Sugar Mills

The Punjab government has awarded the highest export quota to sugar mills owned by Jahangir Khan Tareen. JDW Sugar Mills-I and JDW Sugar Mills-II, both owned by Tareen, have received an export quota of 10,783 tons out of the total 96,000 tons of sugar allowed to be exported from Punjab.

ALSO READ Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to Meet on July 6 to See Muharram Moon

The allocation was based on the quantity of sugar produced by each mill, rather than sucrose recovery rates, as stated in a notification by the Cane Commissioner.

If sucrose recovery had been the basis, Tareen’s mills, known for their efficiency, might have received an even larger quota. Overall, the Punjab government issued export quotas for 96,000 tons of sugar to 41 mills.

Notable allocations included Hamza Sugar Mills with 6,535 tons, Madina Sugar Mills with 3,790 tons, Ramadan Sugar Mills with 2,988 tons, and Al-Arabia Sugar Mills with 1,660 tons.

ALSO READ Google’s Next Foldable Phone to Bring Better Multitasking and More

Furthermore, Ashraf Sugar Mills received an export quota of 2,158 tons, Ittefaq Sugar Mills 1,298 tons, and Tandalianwala Sugar Mills 3,447 tons. The Economic Coordination Council approved the export of a total of 150,000 metric tons of sugar under pressure from millers, just two days before the national budget announcement.