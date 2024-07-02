Samsung Starts Heavily Marketing Galaxy Unpacked With Billboards All Over the World

Samsung is kicking off its pre-launch buzz for its upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event in Paris on July 10th. This time, they’re ditching the usual online hype and taking a more traditional route – giant billboards across major cities worldwide.

These digital billboards have been spotted in Bangkok, Brasilia, Dubai, Ho Chi Minh City, London, Madrid, New York, Seoul, Tokyo, and Warsaw, with more likely to follow.

The displays showcase a rotating 3D cube, transitioning into an image of the Eiffel Tower (a nod to the Paris venue) and finally, the four stars from the Galaxy AI logo. This teaser campaign has sparked curiosity among fans, hinting at the potential focus on artificial intelligence features in the upcoming Galaxy devices. However, Samsung has confirmed that the foldables will include Galaxy AI features.

According to a press release, this message symbolizes “Samsung’s journey to unlock all new experiences for users everywhere.” The company says this campaign marks “a world of possibilities that will soon change how people maximize creativity, boost productivity, communicate without barriers and so much more.”

What exactly will these new possibilities be? We’ll find out on July 10th when Samsung unveils the Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy Z Flip 6, Galaxy Watch 7, and Galaxy Watch Ultra. They’ll also be fully launching the Galaxy Ring at the event.