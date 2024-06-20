Samsung Galaxy S Phones to Skip Camera Upgrades 4th Year in a Row

Although the launch of Samsung’s high-end Galaxy S25 line is still months away, a leak from GalaxyClub suggests only the top-of-the-line model, the S25 Ultra, will receive a significant camera upgrade.

The standard Galaxy S25 and S25+ are expected to retain the same camera hardware as their predecessors, making it the fourth generation without a camera improvement for these models. This means the S25 and S25+ will likely sport the same triple-lens rear camera system and a 12MP front-facing camera.

In contrast, the Galaxy S25 Ultra is rumored to boast significant camera upgrades. Leaks suggest a potentially improved main sensor with 200MP resolution, alongside a 50MP ultrawide lens and two telephoto lenses, each offering 50MP and different zoom capabilities (3x and 5x).

There are also whispers of a battery capacity increase for the Galaxy S25, but specifics remain unclear. It’s important to remember that the phone’s launch is still months away, so it’s best to approach this information with caution until more concrete evidence surfaces.

Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6

As for next month, Samsung will launch its next generation of Z series foldables at the Galaxy Unpacked launch event on July 10. The Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 are expected to have a less prominent crease (finally) thanks to a thicker Ultra Thin Glass layer.

ALSO READ Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6 Launch Date Confirmed Via Leak

Alongside the two foldables, Samsung is rumored to unveil its first smart wearable ring called Galaxy Ring.