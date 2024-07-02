SBP Orders Banks to Report All Loans Given to Women

By ProPK Staff | Published Jul 2, 2024 | 2:28 pm

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has directed all banks/DFIs to disclose the loans disbursed to women and women-owned/managed enterprises in their annual financial statements.

According to the central bank’s circular issued on Monday, this rule would be effective from the accounting year ending December 31, 2024.

ALSO READ

A separate table titled “Advances to Women, Women-owned and Managed Enterprises” under the sub-notes 9.2.1 & 9.2.2 of Note 9 ‘Advances’ of existing formats has been issued.

📢 For the latest Business news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

Support independent journalism

If you want to join us in our mission to share independent, global journalism to the world, we’d love to have you on our side. If you can, please support us on a monthly basis. It takes less than a minute to set up, and you can rest assured that you’re making a big impact every single month in support of open, independent journalism. Thank you.

ProPK Staff

lens

Discover the Elegance of Ideas Man Ethnic Wear Collection
Read more in lens

perspective

Disruptions Caused on Famous Shipping Routes Impacting Global Trade With High Cost and Transit Time
Read more in perspective
Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>