SBP Orders Banks to Report All Loans Given to Women

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has directed all banks/DFIs to disclose the loans disbursed to women and women-owned/managed enterprises in their annual financial statements.
According to the central bank’s circular issued on Monday, this rule would be effective from the accounting year ending December 31, 2024.
A separate table titled “Advances to Women, Women-owned and Managed Enterprises” under the sub-notes 9.2.1 & 9.2.2 of Note 9 ‘Advances’ of existing formats has been issued.
