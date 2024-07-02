SBP Orders Banks to Report All Loans Given to Women

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has directed all banks/DFIs to disclose the loans disbursed to women and women-owned/managed enterprises in their annual financial statements.

According to the central bank’s circular issued on Monday, this rule would be effective from the accounting year ending December 31, 2024.

A separate table titled “Advances to Women, Women-owned and Managed Enterprises” under the sub-notes 9.2.1 & 9.2.2 of Note 9 ‘Advances’ of existing formats has been issued.