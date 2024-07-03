Build Your Dream Home with Taj Residencia Today 

Step into a world of modern-day living and embrace the possibility of owning your dream home with Taj Residencia‘s latest offering: the 5 marla villas, developed by the esteemed Sardar Group of Companies (SGC) who are known for their excellence in Islamabad’s real estate sector. They are the same developers behind the iconic Centaurus Mall. The team is enthusiastic and excited about introducing this premium residential project for those who wish to build the home of their dreams.

Designed for Contemporary Living

Discover the perfect blend of space and style in Taj Residencia’s 5 marla villas. Each villa is meticulously designed with spacious layouts and options of 3 and 4 bedrooms, ensuring ample room for families to thrive. The customizable interiors allow homeowners to design their living spaces to reflect their taste, creating a home that truly resonates with their lifestyle.

Facilities that add to the residents’ living standards

Residents at Taj Residencia enjoy an array of luxurious amenities designed to enhance their daily lives. From a serene mini golf course for leisurely weekends to a state-of-the-art shopping mall for all retail needs, every aspect of living at Taj Residencia is crafted to provide convenience and comfort. Apart from that, there’s a vigilant 24/7 security system that is placed to ensure peace of mind for all residents.

Perfectly located

Ideally located, Taj Residencia allows easy access to Islamabad’s key locations and major transport links such as M1, M2, and G.T. Road, making commuting hassle-free. Proximity to educational institutions, healthcare facilities, and recreational centers further enhances the quality of life, catering to the diverse needs of modern families.

Flexible Payment Plan

Experience the convenience of Taj Residencia’s flexible payment options, tailored to suit your lifestyle. With an initial investment as low as PKR 2,500,000, you can opt for a customizable 5-year payment plan featuring monthly installments starting from PKR 200,000. This plan is flexible and customizable, allowing you to tailor it to your financial needs and potentially shorten the payment period.

Craftsmanship and quality

At Taj Residencia, craftsmanship meets quality in every detail. The villas are built with precision and attention to detail, ensuring durability and aesthetic appeal. Whether enjoying the scenic views from the villas or exploring the vibrant community, residents experience a lifestyle that combines luxury with practicality.

“As pioneers in the luxury residential market, we are dedicated to creating exceptional environments that combine peace, style, and world-class living standards. With Taj Residencia, we aim to offer a community that embodies royal luxury and meets the exclusive tastes of our discerning clientele,” Matt Cronje, COO, Taj Residencia said about the project.

Experience luxury living with Taj Residencia which has been designed as the perfect blend of luxury and comfort. Build a home that not only meets but exceeds your expectations of contemporary living.

Your dream of becoming a homeowner in Islamabad’s prestigious Taj Residencia community is now within reach. The management remains focused on creating a project that is unlike anything anyone has ever seen before.