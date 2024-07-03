DigiSkills Training Program’s New Batch to Launch Soon

Batch-08 of Ignite’s DigiSkills Training Program is set to commence on July 10. According to Ignite-National Technology Fund, all 300,000 available seats have been filled within the enrollment period.

The DigiSkills Training Program (DSTP) offers 15 free online courses, designed and delivered by experienced trainers. Support services are provided through the official DSTP communication channels by a dedicated team.

According to Ignite, DigiSkills.pk is the largest training program in Pakistan, has offered premier free online courses in freelancing skills since 2018. With over 3.7 million trainings conducted to date, the program has become a cornerstone of Pakistan’s digital education ecosystem, nurturing a skilled workforce and fortifying the digital economy.

The program has been particularly impactful in promoting women’s empowerment, with over 800,000 training provided to women across Pakistan. This effort has helped foster gender inclusivity in the digital sphere and contributed to Pakistan’s status as the 4th largest provider of online freelancers globally.

Courses offered by DigiSkills.pk cover a wide range of topics, from freelancing and digital marketing to graphic design and SEO. By equipping participants with in-demand skills, the program drives digital transformation and paves the way for a more prosperous future in Pakistan.