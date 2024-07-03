Flour Gets Expensive Yet Again in Peshawar

The price of flour has increased for the third time in one week, bringing the cost of a 20-kilogram bag to Rs 2200, ARY News reported.

According to flour dealers, the price of mixed flour has now reached Rs 2100 in Peshawar. They noted that the price of 20-kilogram flour bags has risen by Rs 500 in just one week.

On July 1, the price of a 20-kilogram flour bag increased by Rs 200 in Peshawar, and the cost of an 80-kilogram flour bag rose by Rs 1000 in the provincial capital.

Previously, the price of a 20-kilogram bag reached Rs 2000 after a Rs 200 increase, while the price of a mixed flour bag went from Rs 1700 to Rs 1900.

ALSO READ Essential Food Items More Expensive At Utility Stores Than Market

It is important to mention that the Punjab government issued a notification to curb the smuggling of wheat to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The provincial food secretary directed the establishment of check posts on main highways and assigned the responsibility to eligible officers to prevent smuggling.

Sources from the Flour Mills Association stated that the KP government is purchasing wheat at Rs 3,900 per maund, while in Punjab, wheat is being sold for Rs 2,800 to 3,000 per maund in the open market.