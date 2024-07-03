Gold Price in Pakistan Posts First Increase This Week

The price of gold in Pakistan posted its first increase during the current week on Wednesday.

According to data issued by the Karachi Sarafa Association, the price of gold (24 carats) rose by Rs. 800 per tola to Rs. 242,300, while the price of 10 grams went up by Rs. 676 to Rs. 207,733.

The Sarafa Association said that the price of gold has been kept under cost by Rs. 3,000 due to the reduction in purchasing power of the buyers.

In the international market, spot gold climbed 0.7 percent to $2,344.60 per ounce by 0846 GMT, while the US gold futures were up 0.9 percent to $2,354.20.