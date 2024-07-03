Govt Appoints New NHA Chairman

By ProPK Staff | Published Jul 3, 2024

The federal government has replaced the Chairman National Highway Authority and appointed a Grade-21 officer of the Pakistan Administrative Service Muhammad Sheheryar Sultan as the new chairman.

His appointment is subject to ratification by the National Highway Council in terms of section 9 of the National Highway Authority Act 1991, (as amended in 2001).

According to separate notifications issued from the Establishment Division, Arshad Majeed Mohmand has been removed from his position of chairman NHA and directed to report to the Establishment Division while Sultan was transferred from the Finance Ministry and made head of the road authority.

