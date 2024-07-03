HEC Invites Proposals for Pakistan-France PERIDOT Research Program

The Higher Education Commission (HEC) invites applications from Pakistan’s faculty members of all public and private universities under the PERIDOT Research Program, a joint initiative of Pakistan and France.

PERIDOT is the Franco-Pakistani Hubert Curien Partnership (PHC) Program, facilitating collaboration between Pakistani and French researchers through joint research activities. In Pakistan, the program is implemented by the Higher Education Commission (HEC), while in France, it is managed jointly by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs & International Development (MAEDI) and the Ministry of Higher Education and Research (MESRI).

The program aims to foster new scientific and technological cooperation between French and Pakistani higher education institutions and research laboratories by supporting researcher mobility from both countries. Launched in 2014, the program has progressed through ten phases, concluding in 2023, with three mobility partnerships approved in the last phase.

Here is all you need to know about the PERIDOT Research Program:

The PERIDOT awardees will be selected through a merit-based, independent, and transparent selection process. It is inviting research proposals in the below mentioned three areas:

Sustainable Energy, Environment, and Climate Change.

Agriculture, Food Security, and Health.

Humanities and Social Sciences.

Note: Projects on social challenges of environmental issues shall be strongly encouraged

Deadline

The last date to apply for the program is 1st October 2024.

How to Apply

France’s Application Process:

A joint project (single application) will be submitted on the Campus France website.

As the online procedure is in French, applicants should develop a single joint application in English. The French principal investigator (PI) will apply to the above-mentioned website.

Applicants can download the English version of the French online application’s outline here.

Pakistan’s Application Process

Applicants can apply online through HEC’s online portal.

Applicants are required to upload the already developed joint application (that was submitted on the Campus France portal) in the document section.