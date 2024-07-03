Pakistan Calls for Global Action on Palestine Issue Amid Ongoing Genocide

Pakistan made an urgent call for global action on the Palestine issue, highlighting the ongoing genocide committed by Israel.

Speaking at the United Nations General Assembly, Pakistan underscored the primary responsibility of states to protect vulnerable populations and criticized the concept of ‘responsibility to protect’ (R2P) for its failure to prevent genocides, including the current Israeli war in Gaza.

During the 193-member Assembly’s debate on the responsibility to protect and the prevention of genocide, war crimes, ethnic cleansing, and crimes against humanity, Pakistan’s Ambassador to the UN, Munir Akram, voiced strong concerns. He emphasized that the R2P, despite being invoked to justify certain interventions, has failed in instances where it was most needed.

“The ongoing genocide in Gaza is a glaring example of the international community’s failure to protect vulnerable populations,” Ambassador Akram stated. He further pointed out the inadequacies of the R2P doctrine, which rests on three pillars: the responsibility of each state to protect its populations, the international community’s responsibility to assist states in this endeavor, and the duty to intervene when a state fails to protect its citizens.

In his address, Ambassador Akram also drew attention to the situation in Indian-occupied Kashmir, where he alleged that 900,000 Indian troops were committing brutal atrocities to quash the Kashmiris’ quest for freedom and self-determination. He urged the international community to recognize and address these severe human rights violations.

“The people of Indian-occupied Kashmir continue to suffer under one of the largest and most brutal military occupations in the world. Their right to self-determination is being suppressed through sheer force and systematic human rights abuses,” Akram declared.

Pakistan’s call for action comes at a time of heightened tensions and violence in Gaza, with numerous reports of civilian casualties and widespread destruction. The country has consistently advocated for the rights of Palestinians and the need for a peaceful resolution to the conflict.

Ambassador Akram’s speech at the UNGA highlighted the urgent need for a unified global response to protect vulnerable populations and prevent further atrocities. He called on the international community to uphold its responsibilities and take concrete steps to address ongoing human rights crises in both Palestine and Kashmir.