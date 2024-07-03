Pakistan’s Youth Team Head Coach Joins English Football Club

Pakistan football team’s Under-19 head coach has joined Wigan Athletic once again, a club where he started his career as a voluntary scout.
The Wigan Athletic manager Shaun Maloney has bolstered his backroom staff with the appointments of Tom Huddlestone and Shadab Iftikhar as first-team coaches.
Having first started his career at Latics, as a voluntary scout, Shadab Iftikhar was delighted to be back at Wigan Athletic.
“It’s an absolute honor to be working for this Football Club. The Gaffer has been a mentor to me, and I have learned a lot already from him, and I am very happy to working under such a top manager,” he stated.
Last year in September, the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) ahead of the upcoming SAFF U19 Championship made a move to appoint Shadab Iftikhar as the head coach.
The British-born Pakistani, who has been involved in the sport of football for over a decade, brings a rich pedigree of international and club-level football experience.
Shadab holds the esteemed UEFA A license, and his illustrious track record includes stints with Belgium, Everton Football Club, and Wigan Athletic.
Shadab has worked with several football academies in England, such as the Billy Stewart International Academy and Stuart Gelling International Academy.
It is pertinent to mention here that Shadab had been a trusted scout for Roberto Martinez, first at Wigan Athletic and then at Everton, dedicating two years to each club.
