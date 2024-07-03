Pakistan’s Red-Ball Head Coach to Join Team Next Week

Pakistan’s Test coach, Jason Gillespie, is set to arrive in Pakistan on July 7 to oversee a pre-season fitness camp in Karachi. The former Australian bowler will also lead the Shaheens during their tour of Australia, where they will play two four-day matches against Bangladesh A.

The pre-season fitness camp, which began on June 24 and will conclude on July 7, coincides with Gillespie’s arrival. This camp aims to prepare the players for the upcoming season and will be followed by a training camp from July 8-13. The squad will be trimmed to a 15-member team for this training camp, gearing up for their tour to Darwin, Australia.

In Darwin, the Shaheens have a packed schedule. They will play two four-day matches against Bangladesh A, two 50-over matches against Northern Territory and Bangladesh, and participate in the nine-team Top End T20 Series, according to a press release from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

Gillespie will supervise the training camp from July 8-13 and will travel to Darwin as the team’s head coach. He is scheduled to return to Pakistan after the second four-day match against Bangladesh A on July 29 to resume his duties as the national side’s head coach and prepare for the two-Test series against Bangladesh.

The pre-season fitness and fielding camp is currently being supervised by Mohammad Masroor, who will also travel to Darwin as Assistant Coach-cum-Manager. Abdul Rehman has been appointed as the white-ball head coach and will join the team on July 28 for the 50-over and T20 matches, which will take place from August 4-18.

National players who are currently competing in the UK or were recently involved in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 are exempt from the camp. The Pakistan Shaheens squad for the tour includes:

Haseebullah, Hunain Shah, Kamran Ghulam, Kashif Ali, Khurram Shahzad, Mehran Mumtaz, Mohammad Huraira, Mubasir Khan, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Omair Bin Yousuf, Sahibzada Farhan, Shahnawaz Dahani, Tayyab Tahir, Mohammad Ali, and Umar Amin.