PM Seeks Revival of Barter Trade with Russia in Meeting with President Putin

In a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Wednesday emphasized the need to overcome financial and other banking issues between the two countries by renewing and expanding trade under a barter system.

Speaking during their meeting on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Council of Head of States meeting in Astana, the premier highlighted the importance Pakistan attaches to its relations with Russia and expressed satisfaction at the steady growth of these relations, which were characterized by mutual trust and understanding.

The prime minister, in his televised opening remarks at the meeting, said the bilateral trade stood at around $1 billion which could be expanded by overcoming the financial and banking matters.

He reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to work with Russia to further expand and strengthen the growing multi-dimensional cooperation between the two countries across all areas of mutual benefit including trade, energy, defense, and security.

It was agreed to convene the next meeting of the Pakistan-Russia intergovernmental Cooperation in Moscow at an early date.

The prime minister also extended an invitation to the Russian President to undertake an official visit to Pakistan at his earliest convenience.