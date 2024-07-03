Senate Panel Recommends Increasing Donkey Exports to China

The Senate Standing Committee on Commerce on Wednesday recommended authorities to export whole, living donkeys to China and not just the skin.

The committee was also briefed that the current donkey exports to China had no restrictions while protocols for exporting donkey meat are currently in development.

The meeting was briefed that the Ministry of Commerce was planning to open new trade missions in Syria, Oman, Mozambique, Tanzania, Singapore, and Urumqi. Existing trade missions are operational in Tajikistan, Kazakhstan, Vietnam, and Kyrgyzstan.

It was disclosed that the commerce ministry has been involved in Pakistan’s $12 billion ‘Look Africa’ initiative. Meanwhile, agreements on setting up barter trade with Iran and Russia are in the works.

A transit trade agreement with Azerbaijan is expected to be signed this month, which would allow the country to send 500 trucks daily.

Meanwhile, new tariff lines are being considered to reduce the trade deficit.