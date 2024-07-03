Severe Heat and Low Rainfall Lead to Water Shortage in Islamabad

Islamabad is facing a critical water shortage due to severe heat and minimal rainfall, causing the city’s water reservoirs to dry up.

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has reported that the water levels in Islamabad’s primary water sources, Simly Dam and Khanpur Dam, have dropped to 46 percent of their capacity. The insufficient rainfall and high temperatures have exacerbated the situation, leading to a sharp decline in available water reserves.

Currently, Islamabad’s water supply has decreased to 80 million gallons per day, falling short of the daily demand of 120 million gallons. This shortfall is impacting the city’s residents and businesses, who are increasingly feeling the strain of water scarcity.

Breakdown of Water Supply Sources

Simly Dam : According to CDA officials, Simly Dam is now supplying 34 million gallons of water per day to Islamabad. The reduced water level in the dam is a significant concern as it is one of the primary sources of water for the city.

: According to CDA officials, Simly Dam is now supplying 34 million gallons of water per day to Islamabad. The reduced water level in the dam is a significant concern as it is one of the primary sources of water for the city. Khanpur Dam : Khanpur Dam contributes 10 million gallons of water daily to Islamabad’s water supply. The drop in its water level further compounds the challenge of meeting the city’s water needs.

: Khanpur Dam contributes 10 million gallons of water daily to Islamabad’s water supply. The drop in its water level further compounds the challenge of meeting the city’s water needs. Tube Wells: In addition to the dams, Islamabad relies on tube wells to supplement its water supply. Currently, these tube wells are providing 20 million gallons of water per day.

The water shortage has led to a surge in complaints from residents facing water supply issues. The CDA has reported receiving between 300 to 400 complaints daily. Sector I-14 is particularly affected, with around 100 complaints coming from this area alone. Residents in this sector and other parts of the city are experiencing significant inconvenience due to the inconsistent water supply.

CDA officials are working to address these complaints and manage the limited water resources more effectively during this challenging period.