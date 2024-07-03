Sharjeel Memon Wants to Speed Up Development of Red Line Buses in Karachi

Sindh Transport Minister Sharjeel Memon recently chaired a meeting to assess the status of the Yellow and Red Line Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) projects. He emphasized the need to expedite development, particularly on the Red Line, which entails constructing a biogas plant on 32 acres in the Cattle Colony. Memon emphasized that high-quality construction and timely completion of these projects are the Sindh government’s main goals.

BRT will include 28 stations, six of which are underground. The project consists of nine underpasses, two U-turns, and two bridges. Meanwhile, the Yellow Line BRT would employ 268 diesel hybrid buses capable of carrying around 300,000 passengers per day. This project will also include 80-100 kilometers of additional road infrastructure to increase connectivity.

Karachi, Pakistan’s largest city, boasts a complicated transportation network. Most residents rely on privately operated buses and minibusses, which cover practically the entire city. Auto-rickshaws and taxis are often utilized for short excursions, and ride-hailing services are also popular due to their ease of use. However, because public transport is sometimes inadequate, many residents drive their automobiles, resulting in considerable traffic congestion. Motorcycles are also popular since they are inexpensive and easy to drive through traffic.

The Karachi Circular Railway (KCR) is being revived to relieve traffic congestion and offer reliable train service. Karachi is well-connected to Pakistan’s other major cities via intercity rail, with Karachi Cantonment serving as the primary station.

The Green Line BRT, part of the wider Karachi Metrobus network, seeks to provide fast and dependable bus service in a strategic area of the city. Given the city’s huge ports, initiatives are underway to expand passenger ferry services. Jinnah International Airport, Pakistan’s busiest, operates domestic and international flights.

Despite its transportation alternatives, Karachi has obstacles like traffic congestion, air pollution, and road safety concerns. The ongoing BRT initiatives and the revitalization of the KCR strive to address these issues by providing efficient and environmentally friendly travel options.