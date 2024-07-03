You Can Now Use AI to Control Your Phones in Windows 11

In a move that boosts cross-device functionality, Microsoft’s AI assistant Copilot can now help you manage your Android 14 phone directly from your Windows 11 PC. This functionality requires linking your phone through the existing Phone Link app. Once connected, Copilot can access your messages, set alarms, and retrieve other information you need, all through your computer.

To get started, simply head to copilot.microsoft.com in your web browser. Then, activate the Phone plug-in through the menu (usually represented by three horizontal lines) and start giving Copilot simple instructions. It’s important to note that due to various connection steps, Copilot might take around a minute to respond to your requests.

You simply have to tell Copilot what to do in simple text commands. Take a look at the screenshot below.

Microsoft’s Phone Link service bridges the gap between your Windows PC and Android phone. It lets you connect the two devices, allowing you to easily access your phone from your computer. While a Windows app needs to be downloaded from Google Play, the setup process is straightforward.

For users with phones from Samsung, Honor, or the Oppo group (including Oppo, OnePlus, and Realme), Phone Link offers even more functionality. These users can enjoy full device access, meaning they can control their phone remotely from their PC.

In related news, Windows 10, despite nearing its end-of-support date (October 2025), is set to receive new features and updates over the current year and the next before October. Microsoft has not revealed what these features are just yet but has promised they’re coming. They will first appear on Windows 10’s Insider Beta Channel before making it to the retail version.