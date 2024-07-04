CM Maryam Nawaz Sets KPIs for Police Officers

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has announced the implementation of Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) to evaluate the performance of police officers across the province. This initiative aims to enhance accountability and improve the overall efficiency of the police force.

ALSO READ FBR Incurs Rs. 78 Billion Annual Loss Due to Tax Exemptions Given to Pensioners

The announcement was made during a meeting held on Thursday, where police officers from various districts of Punjab gathered to discuss the new performance evaluation system. The KPIs will cover a range of activities and responsibilities, ensuring a comprehensive assessment of police performance.

According to reports, the KPIs will allocate marks based on several criteria. These include handling public complaints, the number of First Information Reports (FIRs) filed, the rate of indictments, and the management of no-go areas. Additionally, the success of search operations and instances of exceptional performance will also be considered.

The KPIs extend to traffic management, prevention of kite flying and celebratory firing, and the arrest of individuals involved in serious crimes. The initiative also emphasizes the importance of community engagement, with marks being awarded for holding open court sessions.

ALSO READ KP Forms Committee to Investigate Fake Driving Licenses Used Abroad

The KPIs are expected to motivate police officers to perform their duties more effectively and responsibly. As the KPIs are rolled out, the performance of police officers will be closely monitored and evaluated. The results of these assessments will be used to identify areas for improvement and to recognize and reward officers who demonstrate exceptional performance.