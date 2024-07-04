Dangerous Injections Are Being Used to Increase Milk Production

Boosting milk production in buffaloes through dangerous injections has become increasingly common in different parts of the country, including Larkana.

According to reports, cows and buffaloes are injected with oxytocin to increase their milk output.

The report added that oxytocin is being misused to force these animals to produce more milk. This practice causes severe pain and distress to the animals.

Moreover, consuming this milk poses significant health risks to humans. Such harmful methods not only affect animal welfare but also endanger human health.

The price of packaged milk recently increased by Rs. 75 per liter or 25 percent after the federal government’s pro-IMF budget went into full effect. Packaged milk now costs Rs. 370 per liter compared to Rs. 295 per liter in the previous fiscal year due to the 18 percent sales tax and 2.5 percent tax on retailers.