Pakistan Navy Successfully Test-Fires Surface-to-Air FN-6 Missile

By Rija Sohaib | Published Jul 4, 2024 | 4:28 pm

On Wednesday, the Pakistan Navy successfully conducted the firing of surface-to-air FN-6 missiles using its ground-based air defense system.

Commander Coast Vice Admiral Raja Rabnawaz was the chief guest at the event, according to a news release from the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The Pakistan Navy’s ground-based air defense system successfully engaged and hit aerial targets during the live weapon firing exercise.

Expressing satisfaction with the operational readiness of the air defense system, Vice Admiral Rabnawaz stated, “The Pakistan Navy is fully capable of responding to any enemy aggression.”

In addition to protecting the country’s maritime borders, the Pakistan Navy also contributes to regional security. In May, it deployed its warship PNS ASLAT in the Indian Ocean to ensure the safety of merchant ships.

