Loadshedding Will Decrease Soon in Karachi: Sindh Minister

Sindh Energy Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah announced on Wednesday that K-Electric will soon reduce loadshedding in Karachi, particularly during night and peak hours, to provide relief to residents.

Speaking at a MoU signing ceremony between Sindh Transmission and Dispatch Company (STDC), K-Electric, and NSCL at the Sindh Energy Department office, Shah highlighted efforts to enhance electricity supply reliability.

The MoU, signed by CEOs Muhammad Salim Shaikh (STDC), Zaigham Adil Rizvi (NSCL), and Monis Abdullah Alvi (K-Electric), outlines plans for a 40-megawatt transmission line from Pipri Grid Station to NSCL in Port Qasim.

STDC, as the first Provincial Grid Company (PGC) license holder for developing electric power transmission infrastructure of 132 KV and above, will facilitate K-Electric in supplying 40 megawatts to the National Steel Complex through a new 132 KV transmission line.

Shah stated that this project will boost investor confidence in STDC and the Sindh Energy Department, potentially creating jobs and stimulating the provincial economy.

Furthermore, STDC’s CEO Muhammad Salim Shaikh detailed upcoming projects, including Pakistan’s first 500 MW floating solar power project in collaboration with GO Energy, and a 132 KV transmission line to transmit 100 MW wind power from Jhampir Wind Corridor to Gul Ahmed Group in Landhi.

The Sindh government remains committed to promoting renewable resources to reduce NEPRA’s overall basket tariff, making electricity more affordable for all citizens while advancing Sustainable Development Goals for a cleaner environment.

Provincial Minister Saeed Ghani, Sindh Energy Secretary Mussadiq Ahmed Khan, and other officials attended the event.